Kash Patel Ditches the ADL

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt speaks during 2023 National Action Network (NAN) Triumph Awards at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York on October 16, 2023

The FBI cut ties with the ADL and a reported spy operation.  Kash Patel said James Comey approved comments by the ADL.

“James Comey wrote ‘love letters’ to the ADL and embedded FBI agents with them,” Patel alleged in the Oct. 1 post on X. He said the organization spies on Americans. He didn’t provide details.

The Anti-Defamation League, which describes itself as the “leading anti-hate organization in the world,” responded.

Maybe now that they are cut off from the FBI, they can concentrate on what should be their mission: protecting Jewish people.

As the Orthodox Jewish woman who runs Libs of TikTok said, the ADL worked secretly with the Biden regime to label Libs of TikTok an “extremist hate group.” Libs of TikTok merely reposts the crazy videos and comments that the left posts, often without any comment. When she does comment, she simply responds logically.

The ADL is a propaganda arm of the Democrat Party.

In this clip, the ADL President Jonathan Goldblatt compares Christianity to a virus. The Community Note: The way the ADL page screengrab is used in OP’s video gives the impression that it’s about Christianity in general, not the fringe sect literally called Christian Identity (also known as “Identity Christianity”) that it’s actually about.

There is no fringe Christian Identity. This is absurd, and if he found some small group like this, he needs to take it for what it is, not the whole of Christianity. He is chock full of conspiracy theories.

Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
15 seconds ago

Both the ADL and the SPLC over time have become far left and are now demonizing anyone on the right, their lists of who is a white supremacist or a racist or a terrorist are ridiculously long

They lost all credibility many years ago.

Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
24 minutes ago

Although apparently founded (AD 1910) for a just cause with legitimate purpose, the ADL today has been taken over by racial subversives and hate mongers, so it now only serves anti-American purposes.

