Kash Patel Ditches the ADL

The FBI cut ties with the ADL and a reported spy operation. Kash Patel said James Comey approved comments by the ADL.

“James Comey wrote ‘love letters’ to the ADL and embedded FBI agents with them,” Patel alleged in the Oct. 1 post on X. He said the organization spies on Americans. He didn’t provide details.

The Anti-Defamation League, which describes itself as the “leading anti-hate organization in the world,” responded.

Maybe now that they are cut off from the FBI, they can concentrate on what should be their mission: protecting Jewish people.

James Comey wrote “love letters” to the ADL and embedded FBI agents with them – a group that ran disgraceful ops spying on Americans. That era is OVER. This FBI won’t partner with political fronts masquerading as watchdogs. pic.twitter.com/R6IKpSTfuP — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 1, 2025

As the Orthodox Jewish woman who runs Libs of TikTok said, the ADL worked secretly with the Biden regime to label Libs of TikTok an “extremist hate group.” Libs of TikTok merely reposts the crazy videos and comments that the left posts, often without any comment. When she does comment, she simply responds logically.

The ADL is a propaganda arm of the Democrat Party.

The ADL secretly worked with the Biden regime to label us an “extremist hate group” Kash Patel just announced the FBI cut ties that Comey made with the ADL. Good. The ADL is nothing more than a propaganda arm for the Democratic Party. pic.twitter.com/gnlUudMSuS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 1, 2025

In this clip, the ADL President Jonathan Goldblatt compares Christianity to a virus. The Community Note: The way the ADL page screengrab is used in OP’s video gives the impression that it’s about Christianity in general, not the fringe sect literally called Christian Identity (also known as “Identity Christianity”) that it’s actually about.

There is no fringe Christian Identity. This is absurd, and if he found some small group like this, he needs to take it for what it is, not the whole of Christianity. He is chock full of conspiracy theories.