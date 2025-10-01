Pope Leo XIV blessed a block of glacial ice from Greenland before a blue tarp was rolled out and waved by attendees, including actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, at the Raising Hope for Climate Justice conference near Rome.

The blue tarp is a symbolic river. It’s not immediately obvious since it’s so, I’m searching for the words, soooo….you tell me.

The Pope said, “We will raise hope by demanding that leaders act with courage, not delay. Will you join with us?”

Here’s where it gets really hinky if blessing the rock and waving a fake river didn’t do it:

As the ice releases meltwater into the ocean, it reminds us that our global relationship with ice sheets is existential: they connect us to the past, shape our present climate, and —depending on our care or neglect— will determine our common future. If the ice melts completely, NASA predicts sea levels could rise by about seven meters (23 feet), reshaping coastlines and displacing millions worldwide.

Before concluding, the Pope looked with hope to the upcoming international summits —COP30 in 2025, the World Food Security Committee session, and the 2026 Water Conference— “so that they may listen to the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor.”

The communists took over Climatism and are exploiting it. It was a serious environmental movement for about five minutes.

Matt Walsh on this:

Horrific. The whole thing. Pope Leo blesses a block of ice and then stands there while these communist freaks do some kind of weird pagan Earth worshipping hippy ritual. The leader of the Catholic Church shouldn’t be anywhere near this nonsense. What the hell are we doing here https://t.co/LEpC3u141T — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 1, 2025

Pope Leo criticized those who ridicule the science of global warming, echoing the views of his predecessor, Pope Francis. “Some have chosen to deride the increasingly evident signs of climate change, to ridicule those who speak of global warming, and even to blame the poor for the very thing that affects them the most,” he said.

In his speech, he said that citizens must actively pressure politicians to protect the environment. “Only then will it be possible to mitigate the damage done to the environment,” he said.

The event marked ten years since the publication of Laudato Si’, Pope Francis’ landmark document on climate and environmental responsibility.