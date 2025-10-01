Zohran Has Plans for the NYPD That Will End Policing

Communist Islamist front-runner for New York City mayor, Zohran Mamdani plans to strip the NYPD commissioner’s ability to discipline officers. A radical left civilian board will be in charge. If you know New York City and the people who join these boards, it’s very, very bad for the police.

The far left will be able to put their nasty comrades on the board.

The NYPD union said it would be the “end of policing in this city.” How could police do their job under these conditions? The New York City Council is filled with radicals, stupid people, and many who support criminals. Expect something similar on this board.

There would be a 15-member Civilian Complaint Review Board. A third would be appointed by the mayor.

The NY Post has this latest report on Mamdani and they keep referring to him as a socialist. He is clearly a communist.