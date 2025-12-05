Pentagon Coup to Replace Pete Hegseth?

Currently, the following story is still a theory, but it’s worth mentioning since it’s getting a lot of attention on social media.

Conservative activist Laura Loomer made a concerning accusation a few days ago. She said that Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll is aggressively undermining Pete Hegseth to get his job in a Pentagon coup with the cooperation of the deep state. She said that her sources at the Pentagon told her leaked stories aimed at hurting Hegseth are coming from Driscoll’s office.

In the clip below, Driscoll tells Katie Miller on her podcast that he can’t tell the difference between the male and female Rangers. The women had the same haircuts, same clothes, and carried their weight, he said. He claimed they were equal in every category.

I don’t believe that unless he’s talking about one or two women.

It sounds woke, and not the message Hegseth is sending. However, that doesn’t mean he is after Hegseth’s job.

Driscoll is friends with Jake Sullivan and Matt Blumenthal, son of the Connecticut senator, but he is also friends with JD Vance.

Driscoll is a Republican.

Many of the people at the Pentagon were hired by Barack Obama and Joe Biden so it’s not a stretch to believe they would like to see Pete Hegseth gone.

In April, Brian Kilmeade asked Pete Hegseth if there were deep state forces that want to make sure you don’t stay?

Hegseth responded, “They have come after me from day one just like they’ve come after President Trump. I’ve gotten a fraction of what [Trump] got in that first term. What he’s endured is super human.

That doesn’t mean Dan Driscoll is behind a coup.

As Mike Benz reported, an Obama Pentagon official called for a military coup against Trump only ten days after he became president. There are a lot of unfriendlies in the Pentagon. Few heads rolled.

Loomer said the stories planted in the media are coming from Dan Driscoll’s office.

On the other hand, Driscoll has been a peace point man for President Trump on Russia-Ukraine. He also appears to be very competent and well-liked.