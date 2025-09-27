Keir Starmer Forces UK Populace to Have Digital IDs

Sir Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of the unfortunate UK populace, is forcing people to have digital IDs if they want to work.
Boris Johnson wants to be the leader of the anti-digital ID movement but he’s the leader who set the UK on this path. He locked them down and was quite authoritarian. He peddled the digital vaccine passports. He flooded the country with 4 million illegal aliens, 80% of whom were unskilled.
The Conspiracy Theorists were right again…
The UNELECTED PSYCHOPATHS of the World Economic Forum and Keir Starmer have OFFICIALLY MANDATED ‘Digital ID’s’ across the United Kingdom stating that “No one will be able to work without one of these Digital IDs”… pic.twitter.com/nnPBk4WNVn
