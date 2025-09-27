Keir Starmer Forces UK Populace to Have Digital IDs

Sir Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of the unfortunate UK populace, is forcing people to have digital IDs if they want to work.

Boris Johnson wants to be the leader of the anti-digital ID movement but he’s the leader who set the UK on this path. He locked them down and was quite authoritarian. He peddled the digital vaccine passports. He flooded the country with 4 million illegal aliens, 80% of whom were unskilled.

