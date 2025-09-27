Slobbering Over Ex-Terrorist Ahmed of Syria

They put a $2000 suit on this guy Ahmed al Sharaa, gave him a makeover, taught him to smile sweetly for the cameras while pushing inclusivity, and that now makes him the beneficent ruler of Syria.

General Petraeus started a recent interview by saying we have to forget the past. He said it’s his privilege to interview the ex-terrorist. He said interviewing Ahmed is an “honor,” calling his transformation from “insurgent leader” [not terrorist?] to a head of state remarkable.

The Petraeus glorification of a terrorist who has slaughtered countless people is remarkable. I think people like Petraeus are treating him as if he is honorable in the hope he’ll act honorably if treated as such. Will it work?

Will slobbering over an excuse-making terrorist make him honorable? If not, will paying him off do it? We are paying him as he builds up his army. Watch: