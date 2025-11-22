Sec. Rubio’s Directive Described as a “Geopolitical Earthquake”

The new U.S. State Department directive — declaring mass migration an “existential threat to Western civilization” — isn’t just an American policy shift. It’s being described as a “geopolitical earthquake.”

In a new directive, the department tasked U.S. embassies with reporting on human rights and public safety effects of migration policies in Western nations.

This shift under Secretary Marco Rubio aims to support allied sovereignty amid concerns over crime, terrorism, and community impacts, pledging U.S. help for the global challenge.

Targeting the UK

Jim Ferguson said about Rubio’s directive, “It’s a geopolitical earthquake, and the tremors are heading straight for Downing Street.”

He says, the US is scrutinizing “Western governments that enable migrant crime, two-tier systems, and policies that sacrifice their own citizens.”

Ferguson is happy to see Starmer and the UK under the microscope.

The Existential Threat

Secretary Rubio is correct in stating that mass migration is an “existential threat to Western civilization.” Rubio directed embassies to report “human rights implications and public safety impacts of mass migration.”

They will look at leniency to migrant crime, two-tiered justice systems that prioritize migrants over their own citizens.”

Ferguson is right. It’s an earthquake and the UK is at the epicenter.

The Directive:

Speaking of the UK…

President Trump says in the clip that he gets along well with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, then rips Starmer for his big mass immigration and his big energy problems. He states that the Prime Minister has windmills all over the place and he’ll have to do something because his energy bills are going up. Then he ends with Starmer is a “good man.”

It’s very enjoyable listening to him.