Kenneth Chesebro Disbarred for Advice on the 2020 Campaign

Kenneth Chesebro, a former legal adviser for Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign, is now barred from practicing law in New York over his advice to secure the 2020 election with alternate electors.

In an order Thursday, a state appeals court in New York said that Chesebro’s criminal conduct, namely conspiring to commit filing false documents in connection with efforts to negate Trump’s 2020 defeat in Georgia to President Joe Biden, “undercuts the very notion of our constitutional democracy that he, as an attorney, swore an oath to uphold.”

He didn’t falsify anything. It was all public and he believed it was constitutional.

Chesebro was first admitted to practice law in New York in 2007. His disbarment is effective immediately, the order states.

He took a deal in Georgia n 2023, when he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit filing false documents after being indicted on seven counts. It was to avoid greater risk and the unsustainable costs of trials. That left him vulnerable to disbarment.

The court called him the architect of the elector’s case which he denies.

Rudy Giuliani was disbarred in New York and Washington, D.C., and Jenna Ellis was prohibited from practicing law in Colorado for three years after she pleaded guilty in connection with Trump’s efforts to subvert the election.

Chesebro and others interpreted the law and the left criminalized the interpretation.

