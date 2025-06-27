Now That Influence Peddling Is Over, Hunter Is Being Sued

Hunter Biden was busy suing people and losing the cases and defending himself against federal investigations. And now the bill has come due. Influence peddling won’t work any longer. The smartest man Joe knows owes $50,000 to Winston & Strawn LLP.

“This is breach of contract action against Mr. Biden for unpaid legal fees,” Winston & Strawn LLP wrote in its complaint, the New York Post reported. “Despite repeated requests for payment, Mr. Biden has failed to pay the amounts he owes.”

Who would have thought that amazing artist couldn’t pay his bills? You can understand why the firm would extend him credit.

Joe and Jill will have to bail him out.

In the meantime, one of Hunter’s debt holders is trying to collect the rent. Hunter allegedly left owing a year’s worth of rent. He reportedly tried to pay with art he made from his own feces.

Shaun Maguire claims that Hunter rented his $4.25 million home in California in 2019. When Hunter’s lawyers denied the story, he posted pictures on social media.

Hunter’s lawyers have been denying this happened Here’s a page from his book of poop art, which he tried to use to pay rent That orange-brown stuff is his The rest of the book is in our basement “Where is Hunter” https://t.co/O6JBV1bzza pic.twitter.com/by1S1M194j — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) December 6, 2024

It’s too crazy to be true. Then again, it’s too crazy to be made up. We await the defamation lawsuit against Sequioa’s Maguire.

I’m going with it has to be untrue.

