A Kentucky Representative running for the Senate wants more Afghans in the country, ignoring the cultural differences in the terrorist country. Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) says we owe the Afghans. “We have failed in our obligation to help these Afghans…We owe them to help them get into our country.”

He boasted of voting for “these Special Immigrant Visas.”

We lost thousands of US soldiers and trillions of dollars trying to help them. We just lost a National Guard soldier and another is critically wounded. It’s impossible to vet them. It’s enough.

Rep. Barr doesn’t seem too bright.

The US has committed suicide taking in people who are coming to take us over, not assimilating.

Here’s one of Dearborn’s finest screaming, “Death to America?” Rashida Tlaib, a congresswoman, wouldn’t condemn what he said. Why would she, she literally has terrorist friends.

Unfortunately, she was born in the US so she can’t be deported, but she should be censured and kicked out of the party. However, Democrats are fine with her.

MicahStone
MicahStone
37 seconds ago

“Kentucky Rep Wants More Afghans Immigrating to the US”
— THERE IS NOW OVERWHELMING PROOF THAT KENTUCKY GOP VOTERS ARE AS BAT-SH!!T CRAZY AS LUNATIC-LEFT Commie-cRATS: THERE IS NO OTHER RATIONAL WAY TO UNDERSTAND OR EXPLAIN KY “representatives” UNIPARTY RINO GLITCH-MITCH McCONNELL, LOONY RAND PAUL and now “not too bright” BARR !!!!

Jay
Jay
6 minutes ago

When O when will these fools realize these people would just as soon slit your throat than to look at you?

