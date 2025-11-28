“Kentucky Rep Wants More Afghans Immigrating to the US”

A Kentucky Representative running for the Senate wants more Afghans in the country, ignoring the cultural differences in the terrorist country. Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) says we owe the Afghans. “We have failed in our obligation to help these Afghans…We owe them to help them get into our country.”

He boasted of voting for “these Special Immigrant Visas.”

We lost thousands of US soldiers and trillions of dollars trying to help them. We just lost a National Guard soldier and another is critically wounded. It’s impossible to vet them. It’s enough.

Rep. Barr doesn’t seem too bright.

WATCH: RINO Kentucky Senate candidate @barrforsenate demands that we allow thousands of Afghan migrants to flood into America: “We have failed in our obligation to help these Afghans…We owe them to help them get into our country…I voted for these Special Immigrant Visas.” pic.twitter.com/U5q1Ax53PU — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 28, 2025

The US has committed suicide taking in people who are coming to take us over, not assimilating.

Here’s one of Dearborn’s finest screaming, “Death to America?” Rashida Tlaib, a congresswoman, wouldn’t condemn what he said. Why would she, she literally has terrorist friends.

Unfortunately, she was born in the US so she can’t be deported, but she should be censured and kicked out of the party. However, Democrats are fine with her.