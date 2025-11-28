Piers: There Is No Invasion or Replacement in the UK, “We Have Good Food Now”

This segment from an hour-and-half long Tucker interview with Piers Morgan was insufferable for some of us. The interview included frequent exchanges of codswallop. In the clip below, Piers explains that the invasion of the UK is much better than the way it is portrayed, and the US invasion is much worse. I can’t say since I haven’t been in the UK for years. In the US we only hear about the worse events.

However, Piers often doesn’t tell the truth.

Tucker went on to say at the end of the interview, which is not included in this clip, that he doesn’t even know who Tommy Robinson is. Meanwhile, Tucker used to support him. Maybe he has a memory problem or a temporary lapse of memory.

The part of the interview, Ms. Vlaardingerbroek is referencing the most is in the above clip where he says there is no invasion and the people coming in are more polite. Earlier in the interview, he said there were too many coming in after being too isolated. Piers admitted there has been a change in the fabric.

Piers feels the food is improving.

However, he said the UK was always multi-cultural. However, I was in the UK many times as a flight attendant and it was 100% British, not multicultural.

Piers wouldn’t admit the reasons why the invaders are migrating. He said they’re just “moving around.”

Let me get that straight @piersmorgan: You’re witnessing the rape, replacement and murder of your own people but it’s ok because you’ve got chicken curry now? You’re a despicable man. You embody everything that’s wrong with Britain. pic.twitter.com/JWIEFUWvyH — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) November 28, 2025

The entire interview is here. Personally, I found it dishonest, but that’s me. The entire interview reminded me why I can’t stand Piers Morgan.