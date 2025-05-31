Russia’s War Games on NATO’s Border Shock the Media

Russia will spend the summer running war games in the Baltic Sea, and the media is shocked and presenting it from a one-sided point of view. It needs more context.
Russia claims that Ukraine tried to kill President Putin in his helicopter a week ago. US media either ignores this or claims Putin is exaggerating or lying. It was immediately after that when Putin brutally bombed Kyiv. There are videos seemingly showing the attack on Putin’s helicopter.
The US media is also propagandized. It seems to be pushing for war against Iran. They say that are close to having the bomb which they’ve been claiming for years. It might be true, or it might not be true, but it is timely for warmongers.
Additionally, they want to go after China in a more aggressive way. You may agree with that, but know that some of it is propaganda and it’s hard to determine what isn’t.
On Sunday, Mark Levin, went into a diatribe about wanting to fight Russia directly and putting on like-minded people while demonizing anyone who called them warmongers. Apparently there’s no such thing as a warmonger in warmongers’ minds, and anyone who says they are warmongers is a member of a Fringe group.
It’s not only Mark Levin doing this. You will hear this in corporate media nonstop. The push for war is ever present.
Now, the Daily Mail online complained in an article that Putin is “staging major war games on NATO‘s doorstep,” sending a “chilling threat to the West.”
Russians are practicing military drills in the Baltic Sea. The ships are training to counter Marine drones, and unmanned planes during the first of dozens of drills promised by Putin’s Navy this summer.
Clearly, Russia’s drills are meant as a direct warning to the West, but you can also take that to mean they want to avoid nuclear war and direct war with the US, which we are really in anyway.
While Russia is being harshly criticized for this, we should remember that NATO was in Ukraine on their border, building up Ukraine’s army, inciting the crazy right in Ukraine, and creating bio labs. That was on Russia’s border.
Additionally, the US is basically fighting the war with Ukraine and many in NATO have called for Ukraine to join NATO and the EU, placing NATO right on Russia’s border, despite agreements by Ukraine to never do that in exchange for their right to become independent.
You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:
The Baltics would be the northern front in this war. The Baltic states seem to be globalist controlled, they want money and troops. If the fragmented EU were able to actually mount an offensive into Russia from there, Russia would use tactical nuclear weapons if needed. A successful attack by the EU is unlikely.
The attempt to kill Putin is another in a long line of dirty tricks designed to escalate the war. Putin’s death would not change policy.
Levin’s latest tantrum is becoming known. He is a neocon, not USA first. He has the same ideas as Lindsey Graham. Both act like they are owned. Levin avoids attacking Trump since that would hurt his weak ratings. But Levin’s war policy, and many other policies, are the opposite of Trump’s. Still, Levin has lots of gullible fans that equate his ideas with Trump’s. They are on different teams. It’s an easily detected inconsistency that lots of people do not get. So I suppose that Levin’s propaganda is somewhat effective.
Putin has led Russia for 25 years. How many regime changes in the various NAto countries? in the Uhraine? Do the current leaders even remember commitments made 25 years ago? I’d bet Putin does. So often governments change and other views take over.