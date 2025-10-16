Trump and Putin Will Meet in Budapest to Discuss Peace

President Trump plans to meet with Russian President Putin in Budapest to discuss the end of the Ukraine Russia war. He announced it on social media Thursday.

“I have just concluded my telephone conversation with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, and it was a very productive one,” Trump said on Truth Social. President Putin congratulated him on the great peace he has achieved in the Middle East, “something he said was dreamed of for centuries.”

“President Putin and I will then meet in an agreed upon location, Budapest, Hungary, to see if we can bring this ‘inglorious’ War, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end. President Zelenskyy and I will be meeting tomorrow, in the Oval Office, where we will discuss my conversation with President Putin, and much more. I believe great progress was made with today’s telephone conversation,” the president added.

The key Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev said the call was “positive and productive.”

“Important for the world positive and productive phone call between President Putin and President Trump with the clear next steps,” Dmitriev, a key aide to Putin, posted on X.