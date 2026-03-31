Kristi Noem Reacts to Husband’s Alleged Cross-Dressing Tied to Porn

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was reportedly “devastated” by the bombshell allegations of her husband’s double life involving crossdressing. She said her family was caught off-guard.

On Tuesday morning, the Daily Mail published an explosive report alleging that Noem’s husband, Bryon Noem, liked to cross-dress and regularly contacted fetish porn models. Included in the report were numerous photos of Bryon dressed in women’s clothing, with what appeared to be two balloons under the shirts to imitate breasts.

The Daily Mail also claimed that Bryon “lavished praise on their surgically-enhanced bodies” and “confessed his lust for ‘huge, huge ridiculous boobs.’”

In a report from The New York Post, representatives of the former DHS secretary said the family was “blindsided” by the allegations. The report continued:

Former Department of Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem is “devastated” by salacious allegations that her husband, Bryon, lives a double life in which he dabbled in cross-dressing and chatted online with fetish models.

“Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they asked for privacy and prayers at the time,” Noem’s representatives told The Post.

Earlier reports said it had been well known for years. Is the wife the last to know?

This is horrible. I feel terrible for the family.

Is anyone normal?