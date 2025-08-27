Krugman: Mortgage Fraud Is Like Cheating on a 3rd Grade Exam

President Trump fired Lisa Cook from the Board of Governors over evidence of her alleged mortgage fraud. She has refused to leave. However, from what we are hearing from lawyers, President Trump can fire her for her alleged mortgage fraud, ethics violations, and falsified disclosures tied to shady property deals.

Paul Krugman made the case on CNN for Cook’s mortgage fraud being the equivalent of cheating on a third grade exam. Democrats are now backing mortgage fraud.

The Democrats used to be a normal political party.

LMFAO! They want you to think defrauding mortgage applications to obtain a better rate is comparable to “cheating on a third grade exam.” pic.twitter.com/aPvUsZcbWL — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 26, 2025

Lisa is also a woke Marxist.

When Biden came into office, he made decisions based on race and gender and everyone cheered for some reason. We had always been told to pick people on merit.

That’s how we got Kamala Harris and Ketanje Brown Jackson. That’s how we got Lisa Cook as a Federal Reserve Board Governor with almost no background in macroeconomics, no monetary experience, and wholly unqualified, but she was “diverse.” She’s be the first black woman appointed to the Board of Governors, incompetent though she may be.

Joe announced he’d pick someone diverse because that is what mattered in his horrible inflationary economy.

I didn’t realize she is a woke communist.

Cook is a rabid leftist who tweeted that she wanted to defund the police, free speech has limits, and Brian Kemp wants to murder black and indigenous people of color. She wants reparations because “everyone benefitted from slavery.” Actually, only slavery owners benefitted from slavery. The rest of us have been screwed ever since.