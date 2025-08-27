Mass Casualties at PK-8 MN Catholic School, Shooter Dead

Law enforcement in south Minneapolis are responding to an active shooter situation at Annunciation Catholic School and church Wednesday morning. It is the third The second fatal shooting occurred around 8:00 Tuesday night. The third happened shortly after 2:00 Wednesday morning.

One early report from journalist Mahmoued Khalid: More than 20 people were injured and at least two were killed in a tragic shooting incident at Annunciation Catholic Church and its school, located in the southeast neighborhood of Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, during a morning school Mass.

Among the injured, at least 14 people were confirmed to have been struck by gunfire, with four in critical condition who were transferred to nearby hospitals.

The suspect was a man wearing all-black clothing and armed with a rifle.

A large number of first responders are at the scene on 54rd Avenue between Harriet and Garfield avenues. Annunciation Catholic School is attached to a church. According to a school schedule, there was an all-school mass at 8:15 a.m.

