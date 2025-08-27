Trump Warns the Soros’s to Stop Funding Violent Protests

On Truth Social this morning, President Trump warned the Soros father and son team to stop supporting violent protests. The President suggested they are guilty of RICO violations. He said, “We’re not going to allow these lunatics to rip apart America any more.” He extended the warning to their West Coast friends.

George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America. We’re not going to allow these lunatics to rip apart America any more, never giving it so much as a chance to “BREATHE,” and be FREE. Soros, and his group of psychopaths, have caused great damage to our Country! That includes his Crazy, West Coast friends. Be careful, we’re watching you! Thank you for your attention to this matter!

This is a long time coming. It’s hard to find many people who have done more damage to this country than the Soros family.