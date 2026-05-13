KTLA Just Helped Becerra Destroy His Gubernatorial Prospects

California Governor Candidate Xavier Becerra, during his disastrous interview. Becerra was directly and repeatedly warned that the migrant children would be trafficked. There were many red flags he ignored. He didn’t care about the migrant children being trafficked.

So far, the administration has found over 150,000 of the children; many were trafficked for sex and labor.

Watch the clip and then read the Times excerpt.

🚨 NOW: California governor candidate Xavier Becerra (D) is facing embarrassment for this BRUTAL exchange KTLA: [Your] HHS couldn’t find 85K children it released BECERRA: Not accurate. I don’t know if you got those talking points from Trump KTLA: A New York Times article…… pic.twitter.com/td87H9kN89 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 13, 2026

Becerra lied.

The New York Times report of February 25, 2023:

The Biden administration pledged to move children through the shelter system more quickly. “We don’t want to continue to see a child languish in our care if there is a responsible sponsor,” Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Health and Human Services, told Congress in 2021.

His agency began paring back protections that had been in place for years, including some background checks and reviews of children’s files, according to memos reviewed by The Times and interviews with more than a dozen current and former employees.

“Twenty percent of kids have to be released every week or you get dinged,” said Ms. Keswani, who stopped working with H.H.S. last month.

Concerns piled up in summer 2021 at the Office of Refugee Resettlement, the H.H.S. division responsible for unaccompanied migrant children. In a memo that July, 11 managers said they were worried that labor trafficking was increasing and complained to their bosses that the office had become “one that rewards individuals for making quick releases, and not one that rewards individuals for preventing unsafe releases.”

Staff members said in interviews that Mr. Becerra continued to push for faster results, often asking why they could not discharge children with machine-like efficiency.

“If Henry Ford had seen this in his plants, he would have never become famous and rich. This is not the way you do an assembly line,” Mr. Becerra said at a staff meeting last summer, according to a recording obtained by The Times.

Becerra is responsible for losing all these unaccompanied children under Biden’s open borders. Listen to this: It gets more shocking as Shellenberger explains.

California Democratic gubernatorial front-runner Xavier Becerra went viral yesterday for saying to a local Los Angeles television (KTLA) reporter, after she asked a hard question, “By the way, this is a profile piece, this is not a gotcha piece, right?” Reporter Annie Rose Ramos… pic.twitter.com/WI4jgUP9vg — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) May 13, 2026

Awkward: