The Senate voted to limit President Trump’s war powers on the eighth try. Senators Tuberville, Tillis, and Cornyn sat this one out, allowing the resolution to pass. It won’t matter since President Trump will never sign it.

The Senate decided to weaken the president before Iran. Great job, guys.

The vote was 50-47. Four Republicans, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Rand Paul, voted to limit the president’s power. Bill Cassidy voted yes for the first time after losing his primary. John Fetterman (D-PA) voted not to limit President Trump’s powers.

Many see Thune as moving against President Trump for not supporting John Cornyn. They will make Trump pay for ditching their RINO.

Why is Thune moving against President Trump? Very bad! https://t.co/VlUoAFzOPf — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 19, 2026

Voters did the right thing by voting Bill Cassidy out of office, but he’s going to spend the next several months getting even. This is why Cornyn must also go. We are stuck with Murkowski for a while, thanks to Mitch McConnell, and we have to support Collins since her opponent is a communist who had a Nazi tattoo for 20 years and masturbates in public bathrooms.