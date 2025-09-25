La Diabla Captured for Most Heinous Crimes

A female cartel leader known as “La Diabla” has been busted in a joint US-Mexican operation. She reportedly ran a deadly baby-trafficking and organ-harvesting ring, federal authorities announced.

Martha Alicia Mendez Aguilar is a member of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel in Mexico Her nickname translates as “She-Devil.” Reports say she lured poor, pregnant women to remote locations where she would perform illegal C-section operations. She usually cut out the organs of the women and then kill them, CBS News reported.

God only knows what happened to the baby.

She would then harvest the dead mothers’ organs and sell their newborns to US couples for up to 250,000 Mexican pesos, or roughly $14,000, according to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.