NC GOP Senate Leader Might Redraw the Congressional Map

North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger might redraw the congressional map. Posting on X, Berger accused California Gov. Gavin Newsom of trying to “steal the Republican majority in Congress” by redrawing the state’s maps to offset expected GOP gains in Texas, where lawmakers also recently redistricted.

“If we have to draw one more map this year, we will,” Berger said.

Berger also rebutted claims that the redistricting effort would be part of a deal to secure President Donald Trump’s endorsement in his contentious primary election campaign.

“I’ve never spoken to President Trump about this or an endorsement,” Berger said. “The Democrats are spreading lies to hurt President Trump.”

If lawmakers were to approve a new congressional map this year, it would be the fifth map in just six years. The current map, which elected 10 Republicans and four Democrats in 2024, is already accused of racial gerrymandering in a federal lawsuit, which is awaiting a ruling.

Losing the House

