President and Melania Were in Kerrville Today, Media Still Awful

President Trump was in Kerrville today with Melania to survey the damage from the horrific flood and thank the emergency responders for all they have done to rescue so many. About 135 or 140 have died and an unknown number are missing.

President Trump and Melania met with families of the victims.

The president wrapped up a roundtable discussion about half an hour before his scheduled remarks, after spending extended time with grieving families. Trump said he’s filled with grief and devastation for those who have lost loved ones, including a special mention of the girls at Camp Mystic.

The media was disappointing as usual. They highlighted a comment President Trump made comparing the waters to a surfing wave, and claimed it was insensitive. He showed leadership in going and will give these people anything they need. These reporters never give it a rest.

During a roundtable discussion after touring Kerr County, the epicenter of the disaster, Trump praised both Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for their response, saying they both did an “incredible job.”

BREAKING: President Donald Trump Surveys the Flooding disaster area in Texas along the Guadalupe River. He spoke to the public at the command center in Kerrville Texas. He announced 135-140 dead with an unclear number of missing. The First Lady is also in Texas.

When a CBS reporter asked about the timing of emergency response warnings, Trump defended local leaders and emergency responders for their response to the catastrophic event. Then he criticized the CBS Texas reporter for asking the question.

“Well, I think everyone did an incredible job under the circumstances,” Trump said. “I just have admiration for the job that everybody did.”

“Only a bad person would ask a question like that,” the president told the reporter. “Only a very evil person would ask a question like that.”

President Trump hesitated to allow reporters' questions, saying, "Will the press be respectful?" CBS immediately disrespected the people of Texas, and Trump wasn't having it: "Only a bad person would ask a question like that, to be honest with you. I don't know who you are, but…

It happened at 4 in the morning when people were sleeping. The first notices went out 10 hours before. The alarms warning the flooding was life-threatening went out three hours before. The camp director didn’t evacuate the children. We will never know why he didn’t since he died trying to save the children.

Evacuations can be dangerous. People could drive right into danger.

Emergency responders dispatched immediately except for the Austin Fire Department swimmers. Their chief allegedly wouldn’t let them help despite the state making a request.

There were no staff shortages despite the media lies.

Dr. Phil spoke briefly and thoughtfully.