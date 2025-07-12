LA Mayor to Give Cash Cards to Illegal “Immigrants” Over ICE

Communist LA Mayor Karen Bass has complained about the ICE budget. At the same time, she promises to give cash cards to illegal immigrants who stop going to work. All they have to do is claim they fear ICE raids.

Bass signed an executive order Friday to bolster protocols and support illegal immigrant neighborhoods. It includes offering cash assistance.

She is actively interfering with ICE.

“There is a need for me to have an executive directive to help our city understand how to protect itself from our federal government,” Bass said at a press conference. “What we have seen here over the last, now six weeks of raids that pop up, and we never know exactly when and where they’re going to happen.

“The directive will help city workers know how to address immigration officials should they approach a city department,” she added.

The order also requires city departments to create a plan for protocols and training on how to comply with Los Angeles’ sanctuary city ordinance. That means not complying with ICE.

Bass said a plan is being worked out to provide cash assistance to those affected by the enforcement operations, the Los Angeles Times reported. Cash cards with a “couple hundred” dollars on them will be distributed by immigrants’ rights (open borders) groups. They will be ready in about a week, Bass said.

She chose Sherlock to give out the cash cards. They have gotten $34 million in funding and played a central role in organizing the riots. They pay rioters.

Rep. Kevin Kiley explains on Fox News:

Karen Bass is now giving cash cards to illegal immigrants “affected” by ICE. To get one, you just have to say you’re too afraid to go to work. To hand out the cash she’s chosen CHIRLA – the same “nonprofit” that instigated the riots after getting $34 million in public funds. pic.twitter.com/KKuAs03v3u — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) July 12, 2025

Then there is the beauteous MacArthur Park

By the way, next up is the MacArthur Park that Karen Bass claims is a merry playground for smiling parents and frolicking children. If you know anything about MacArthur Park, you know it is one of the most dangerous parks in the country. It’s a perfect place to raid. It would make LA safer.

How many children do you see frolicking and playing in MacArthur Park? I’m starting to think Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass are lying… pic.twitter.com/KksCfU5oHG — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 11, 2025