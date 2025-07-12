President Responds to Senators Not Supporting Rescissions Bill

Florida has fully defunded NPR and PBS. However, the small $9 billion rescissions bill in the Senate which includes defunding NPR and PBS is meeting resistance from RINOS led by hardly-Republicans Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins.

They’ve recruited Senators Jerry Moran, Mike Rounds, and Dan Sullivan. At the heart of this is their desire protect $5 billion in pork from USAID, the State Department, and the US Institute of Peace. That’s right, they want to increase the spending for corruption.

The cuts include: PBS & NPR funding, Yemen community resilience, Iraqi Sesame Street, Pride parades in Lesotho, Palestinian media companies, electric buses in Rwanda, vegan food consumer base in Zambia, and civic engagement operations in Zimbabwe.

That is what they want to protect.

President Trump made clear that any who resist this tiny rescissions bill will not receive his endorsement. If we can’t even get the Senate to stop funding and legitimizing these two corrupt networks and defunding wasteful pork, what can we get them to do? They’re corrupt as hell.

Elon Musk isn’t wrong about Congress.