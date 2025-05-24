LA Orders $38 Wages for Hotel Workers in Record Time

Los Angeles is hosting the 2028 Summer Olympics after deadly wildfires erased entire neighborhoods in January.

Mike Bonin, a former City Council member who voted in support of the Olympics when the effort came before the Los Angeles governing body for approval in 2017, said the wildfires posed a “nightmare scenario.”

“It calls into question the city’s ability to deliver the Olympics,” he said in an interview. “This is cause for elected officials to ask themselves the question: Is this something we can handle?”

A $30 Minimum Wage and $8.35 for Healthcare

Now the city is facing a new challenge. The city council today approved a new minimum wage law that would apply to airports and hotels past a certain size. They are upping the wage incrementally to over $38 an hour by July, 2026.

The new ordinance will now go to Mayor Bass for her signature. If she approves it, the sudden spike in labor costs presents a real problem for the hotels that were already struggling with a slow recovery from the pandemic.

As a Marxist, she will likely approve it.

“The proposed ordinance calls for a dramatic increase in hotel wages within 60 days of adoption. Increasing hourly wages to $24.40 with an additional $8.35 for health benefits would result in a 69% increase in payroll in just two months,” wrote the Hotel Association of Los Angeles in opposition. “No industry can afford that financial uptick in such a short period of time.”

According to an April report from the American Hotel and Lodging Association, LA ranks last among major U.S. cities in post-COVID recovery, and with current visitor levels at just 79% of what they were in 2019.

A CUF analysis of state data found the city lost 11,000 hotel jobs in 2024 as a result, and warned in a full-page advertisement on Thursday, the day before an anticipated final vote approving the new wage and benefit ordinance, that “this new proposal will kill more jobs and raise costs for visitors.”

A group of hotels have threatened to pull out of an agreement to provide discounted rooms for the Olympics.

