Tim Walz’s America

Tim Walz wants to be president is on tour giving speeches. Meanwhile, take a glimpse into his school sytem. He oversaw the revamping, especially of discipline.

At a school board meeting Tuesday night to Hopkins High School in Minnesota, parents, students, a coach talked about “weed smelling everywhere,” and fights breaking out in the bathrooms. Then there is the LGBT ideology.

There are no repercussions so it’s getting worse.

“I come to you as a coach now saying that some of my cross country and track athletes wouldn’t use the restroom because of safety concerns and that’s a problem,” coach Harris said. “When they come out to the track and they’d rather use the porta potties than be confronted in the bathrooms—that’s a problem that I see that we haven’t solved yet.”

WATCH: “I come to you as a coach. Some of my XC & Track athletes wouldn’t use the restroom because of safety concerns.” “They would rather come out to the track & use the port-a-potties than use the restroom.” Welcome to Tim Walz’s Minnesota.pic.twitter.com/plrS8imf0V — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 23, 2025

Other events planned across the district are drawing scrutiny as well.

Alpha News reached out to Hopkins Public Schools for comment on a reportedly scheduled “drag karaoke” event at Hopkins North Middle School, set for June 3.

According to a poster hung at the school, a Queer Extravaganza event is reportedly being offered to students between the ages of 11 and 14.

Hopkins North Middle School is still at it. Now there’s a drag show planned for June 3. Middle school = ages 11-14 Contact: Julius Eromosele, Principal

952-988-4801

Julius.Eromosele@HopkinsSchools.org General: 952-988-4800 pic.twitter.com/sgAQYeGldm — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) May 18, 2025

Artwork at the school:

2/ More pictures from Hopkins North Middle School pic.twitter.com/Jt0iWMKiaG — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) May 2, 2025

