Tim Walz’s America

Tim Walz wants to be president is on tour giving speeches. Meanwhile, take a glimpse into his school sytem. He oversaw the revamping, especially of discipline.

At a school board meeting Tuesday night to Hopkins High School in Minnesota, parents, students, a coach talked about “weed smelling everywhere,” and fights breaking out in the bathrooms. Then there is the LGBT ideology.

There are no repercussions so it’s getting worse.

“I come to you as a coach now saying that some of my cross country and track athletes wouldn’t use the restroom because of safety concerns and that’s a problem,” coach Harris said. “When they come out to the track and they’d rather use the porta potties than be confronted in the bathrooms—that’s a problem that I see that we haven’t solved yet.”

Other events planned across the district are drawing scrutiny as well.

Alpha News reached out to Hopkins Public Schools for comment on a reportedly scheduled “drag karaoke” event at Hopkins North Middle School, set for June 3.

According to a poster hung at the school, a Queer Extravaganza event is reportedly being offered to students between the ages of 11 and 14.

Artwork at the school:

Read more at Alpha News.


