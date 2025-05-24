The House Bill Won’t Pay for Child Mutilations or Illegal Aliens

The House’s big, beautiful bill ends Medicaid payments for gender mutilations on minors and it takes illegal aliens off the rolls. However, the Senate plans to change it and then it has to go back to the House. So far Congress has enshrined nothing that DOGE and Trump have implemented and they are going to alter the big, beautiful bill. Their time is running out.

“Medicaid will no longer be used to pay for barbaric gender mutilation procedures on minor children.” This is a massive victory for science, ethics, and basic human decency. No child should be permanently disfigured in the name of ideology,” Leavitt says.

Gender mutilations of minors should be banned. Where is the law coming from Congress to ban child mutilations?

Tossing illegal aliens off voter rolls should be common sense.

“Medicaid will no longer be used to pay for barbaric gender mutilation procedures on minor children.” pic.twitter.com/xaP2yiaKf4 — Billboard Chris (@BillboardChris) May 23, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email