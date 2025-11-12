LA Times Warns of a Fast Moving Atmospheric River Storm

The looney LA Times warns a fast moving atmospheric river storm could bring four days of rain to California. We can never simply have rain storms now that we’re trying to promote climate change.

The fast-moving atmospheric river storm is expected to bring significant rainfall to California. Reports indicate that the storm could produce the most rain downtown Los Angeles has seen in at least a month.

The National Weather Service office in Oxnard has called the forecast storm “potentially significant,” with roadways expected to flood in spots, rockslides possible on canyon roads, and a chance of mudflows.

The storm could also cause traffic snarls in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, with localized freeway flooding in low spots during the Thursday evening rush hour.

The rain is expected to fall over the course of one to three hours, with rates of up to three-quarters of an inch per hour.

Rivers in the Sky

An atmospheric river (AR) is a long, narrow region in the atmosphere that transports moisture from tropical areas to higher latitudes. These “rivers in the sky” can carry more water than the Amazon River and are responsible for a significant portion of the precipitation in mid-latitude coastal regions, particularly during winter months.

They are bad storms, and they can be catastrophic. The idea behind the more dramatic language is to convince us man is causing it. The fanatics want to convince us these things never happened before.

As one writer said a few years ago in The Washington Examiner:

Government leaders and some scientists blame human carbon dioxide emissions and climate change. In commenting on the flood damage, Governor Gavin Newsom said California was “proof that the climate crisis was real and that we have to take it seriously.” When touring damaged areas last week, President Joe Biden stated, “if anybody doubts the climate is changing, they must have been asleep for the past couple of years.”

But this has happened before. Geologic evidence shows that massive floods occur in California every century or two. A historic cataclysmic event was the great flood of the winter of 1861-1862. During December and January of that winter, a series of massive storms slammed, one after another, into the west coast of the state. This occurred after two decades of drought during 1840-1860. The event would also be called an atmospheric river by today’s scientists.

The Great Flood

During the great flood of 1861-1862, a train of storms dumped record amounts of rain on California. Sixty-six inches of rain fell on Los Angeles, more than four times the yearly average. In early January, the capital city of Sacramento was submerged under ten feet of water. Governor Leland Sanford moved the legislature to San Francisco on January 22 to wait for the floods to subside. Sacramento remained flooded for months.

William Brewer toured California’s Central Valley at the end of January 1862 by boat. He wrote that the entire valley was a lake from the mountains in the east to the coast range hills on the west up to the tops of the 20-foot-high telegraph poles. One-quarter of the state’s estimated 800,000 cattle drowned during the flood.

Obviously, humans didn’t cause it in 1862. The Merriam-Webster dictionary provides one definition of superstition as “a false conception of causation.”

The media has to gin everything up. These are squalls, which are sudden violent gusts of wind or a localized storm, especially one bringing driving rain, snow, or sleet. We have always had them, but atmospheric river storm sounds so much more dramatic.

They also call them bomb cyclones. Cyclone isn’t good enough.