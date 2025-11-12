Megyn Kelly Shows Proof Charlie Backed Tucker’s Interview at TPUSA

Charlie Kirk was told by his Jewish donors to ditch Tucker Carlson before and after the TPUSA event that unsettled some donors.

Tucker said he was venting with Charlie backstage before the event. Tucker was angry about the neocons trying to start a war with Iran. He was also frustrated that he wasn’t allowed to mention that Jeffrey Epstein had contact with Mossad. Tucker said Epstein clearly had contact with American and French intelligence, but the only one you’re not allowed to talk about is the Israeli intelligence.

“We’re not going to talk about any of that,” Tucker said. However, Charlie insisted that he do it and go all the way with it.

The reason Megyn is involved is she has proof which she showed at the end of the clip.