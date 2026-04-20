Labor Secretary Lori DeRemer Shown the Exit

Donald Trump’s labor secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer is stepping down, the administration announced Monday.

“Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer will be leaving the Administration to take a position in the private sector,” Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung wrote on social media. “She has done a phenomenal job in her role by protecting American workers, enacting fair labor practices, and helping Americans gain additional skills to improve their lives.”

Her exit comes after she became entangled in a string of political and personal controversies.

The labor secretary and her close aides are currently under investigation by the department’s inspector general over allegations of professional misconduct.

These include claims that Chavez-DeRemer had an affair with a member of her security detail and used government resources for personal travel, while her aides allegedly sought to channel grants towards politically connected figures, the New York Times reported.

I don’t know if she is guilty or not, but she did a reasonably good job. However, there was too much drama with her, and this is a good move for everyone.