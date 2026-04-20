Good to Know: Elizabeth Warren Chooses Nazi Tats Over Christian Tats

Elizabeth Warren is a kook, but she’s worse than that. She got into the best college and was selected for elite positions based on a lie that she is a Native American. Now, she’s lauding Graham Platner, who wore a Nazi tattoo for twenty years. This is after she belittled Secretary Hegseth for having a common Christian tattoo.

She’s a communist who will support any radical who comes across her path. How Massachusetts has sunk so low to elect her as a United States senator, we cannot say.

When Platner, the Oysterman, first started campaigning for senator in Maine, he could hardly put an intelligent thought together. He now has the talking points down and will be a reliable drone. Warren has supported him.

Warren also enthusiastically endorsed Islamist communist Zohran Mamdani.