Labour Will Force Digital ID on Brits Through Electronics

The authoritarian Labour government is now planning to lock everyone with a phone down with a digital ID. The social credit system can’t be far behind. They hide behind child protection language, but they’re totalitarians looking for any excuse to control the population.

Ministers plan to force Apple, Google, and other tech firms to restrict smartphones so thoroughly that a digital ID will be required to use them without restrictions.

They are expanding age verification that demands digital identification for device setup and use. It’s a backdoor to force every adult in Britain to submit ID to use the phone or the Internet.

Google is bringing in digital ID on Androids.

Nowhere to Hide from Big Brother

Google is bringing Digital IDs to the UK ‘soon’ to bolster age checks on Android phones https://t.co/H9wSASduQe — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 4, 2026

Nigel Farage said recently, “So the prime minister says we must have a digital ID; that’s the way we’ll stop illegal immigration. Well, think about it: Germany has ID cards and strict ID checks; it’s made no difference at all in Germany, and nor will it here.

“All that digital ID will be is a means of controlling the population, of telling us what we can and can’t do, of fighting the innocent. And didn’t we see it all during the pandemic, when you had to have a vaccine ID to travel and do various things? Did that stop the COVID pandemic from spreading, did it?

“Hell, all it did was put cost and inconvenience on everybody else. I also worry about massive data banks being held by the government being hacked by foreign governments, by private companies, or by criminals. I do not see a single benefit to the government having a digital ID other than them controlling what we do, what we spend, and where we go, and we in reform are wholly opposed to it in every single way.”

Consider what is happening in China. There are cameras everywhere, and people are forced onto a social credit system. It can happen throughout the West.