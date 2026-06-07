Maine Candidate Graham Platner Is the Acceptable Communist

If you are wondering why Democrats are willing to stick with a depraved candidate in Maine, who President Trump calls a “basket case,” it is because it is communism, not socialism, above all else.

Graham Platner, the U.S. Senate candidate in Maine, was clearly a Nazi-turned-communist.

They know full well that they are pushing communism. And Bernie Sanders, who endorsed this candidate, is a communist, not a democratic socialist. There is no such thing as a democratic socialist, as Karl Marx said. Watch the Savage clip below.