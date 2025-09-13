Lance Twiggs Is Murderer Tyler Robinson’s Roommate

Lance Twiggs is the roommate who turned in Tyler Robinson, the assassin.

The 22-year-old aspiring pro gamer who shared a home with Charlie Kirk’s suspected killer handed over damning text messages to police, which ultimately led to the arrest. Lance Twiggs was the one who handed over yler Robinson, his roommate in a three-bedroom apartment in Saint George, Utah, according to a Daily Mail report.

Twiggs shared text messages with police in which Robinson talked about hiding a gun connected to Wednesday’s shooting of the well-known conservative activist at Utah Valley University (UVU), a law enforcement affidavit shows. His name surfaced as Fox and the New York Post reported that Robinson was living with a “transgender partner” who is cooperating with investigators.

Grandfather Jerry Twiggs

His grandfather, Jerry Twiggs, told the Daily Mail that he couldn’t confirm speculation about whether his grandson is transgender or if there was a transgender motive behind Kirk’s killing.

However, Lance could be transgender from the photo.

“I don’t want to comment on that. I’m not sure what his situation is exactly right now,” Jerry said, noting that he had never met Robinson.

Jerry also confirmed that his grandson had been in touch with police, but said he hasn’t spoken with him directly since then.

“After he was with the police, he’s been at his house, and there’s no way for us to contact him other than going over there,” he said.

Twiggs, a southern Utah native, studied at Utah Tech University, according to his Facebook profile. Robinson, 22, was enrolled in electrician training at a nearby technical college.

Twiggs is trying to become a champion TikTokker and gamer like Robinson was.

Friends told the Daily Mail that Twiggs and Robinson were both part of a large Discord chat with dozens of gamer friends, many of them from Robinson’s old school, Pine View High. According to an affidavit filed Friday, Robinson’s incriminating messages to Twiggs were also sent through Discord.