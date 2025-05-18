Massive Mexican Ship Crashes Into the Brooklyn Bridge

A massive Mexican pirate ship crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge today. As Benny says, it’s a perfect metaphor for crashing into progressivism. Reportedly, it is a Naval training ship.

I guess no one checked the clearance?

According to the New York Post, the ship, the Cuauhtémoc, was covered in lights and brandishing a huge Mexican flag. It was carrying about 200 people when it collided with the structure.

A search and rescue operation is reportedly underway. The Mirror said it has been labeled a mass casualty event by the Mexican Navy — to whom the ship allegedly belongs. When they say casualties, they might mean injuries as opposed to deaths.

The masts collapsed and fell back onto the deck. The bridge itself looks okay, but who knows?

Just watched the Brooklyn Bridge get smoked live by a boat with a massive Mexican flag pic.twitter.com/R8eJKwJaJ2 — Nelson Slinkard (@TheWillieNelson) May 18, 2025

BREAKING Massive pirate ship with a Mexican flag just hit the Brooklyn Bridge pic.twitter.com/GwdFYKKlQq — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) May 18, 2025

