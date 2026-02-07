Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Latest O'Keefe Video: "Nobody Would Ever Go to Prison"

M Dowling
A James O’Keefe journalist caught an FBI security specialist in an O’Keefe undercover operation. The specialist, Justin Devine, said he didn’t think anyone would be held accountable because Kash Patel is lazy and not good at his job.

He said no one will ever be held accountable. The cases are dragged out until the president leaves office.

Mr. Devine could be telling the truth. Nothing much is happening at the FBI or the DoJ after a coup and several criminal activities under Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

