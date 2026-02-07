Spoiled Brat Olympians Who Hate the USA Need to STHU

How to ruin sports: inject politics, and turn off half the country. Team USA freestyle skier Chris Lillis told journalists on Friday in response to questions referencing ICE’s actions in Minneapolis and the protests against them.

“I think that as a country, we need to focus on respecting everybody’s rights and making sure that we’re treating our citizens as well as anybody with love and respect,” Lillis said. “And I hope that when people look at athletes competing in the Olympics, they realize that that’s the America that we’re trying to represent.”

“I think it brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now, I think. It’s a little hard. There’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t. I think for me it’s more I’m representing my, like, friends and family back home, the people that represented it before me, all the things that I believe are good about the U.S.,” Hess said.

“I just think, if it aligns with my moral values, I feel like I’m representing it. Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.,” he continued. “So yeah, I just kind of want to do it like for my friends and my family and the people that supported me getting here.”

How about citizens’ rights? Maybe we don’t want to pay for them or get killed by them?

If an athlete doesn’t like America and is going abroad to represent the country, they should at least represent us honorably. If they can’t, they should be sent home immediately. They sound like spoiled brats. No other nation does this. Communist and fascist nations seem proud to represent their countries. They aren’t spoiled rotten.

Some people are calling for a boycott. Some Olympians certainly are spoiling the event. The entire reason for the Olympics is to bring home the American spirit. I’d much rather see our athletes lose than have these fools representing us. We shouldn’t fund them.

They all have the same line: it’s their morals; they are concerned about human rights, and they’re conflicted about the nation. So, if we don’t want invaders in the country, especially criminals, are we immoral and disrespecting human rights? They need to STHU.

A Few Examples

What a relief. We have a figure skater skating for LGBTQ+++. She’s a dupe.

It is simply another politicized leftist issue. Why is sex coming into this?

Listening to athletes opine on politics is going to ruin the Olympics https://t.co/roO3FJxNJ5 — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) February 7, 2026

Why is this idiot still in the USA, and why is he representing us?

BREAKING – Americans are now promising to boycott the Olympics after numerous Team USA athletes trashed America, including skier Hunter Hess, who claimed that while he may be wearing the U.S. flag, it doesn’t mean he is representing the country. pic.twitter.com/QF8qcYaMDR — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) February 7, 2026

Illegal aliens need to go home. We can’t afford them and I’m tired of watching the criminal aliens rape and kill Americans. These athletes are dumb jocks.

Crazy that American athletes, that have the privilege to represent their country, the go on to trash it. If you don’t like it don’t represent. pic.twitter.com/hxUS3Irjlw — Fletcher Williams “I Suck At Games” Channel (@Fletche64618733) February 7, 2026

They are so stupid, it’s hard to believe.

Another reason why I’m not watching the Winter Olympics this year. Weak minded liberals have taken over Team USA and are trashing America in Italy. These spoiled rich kids do not speak for me. pic.twitter.com/O4Hdn8SEaS — Scott Adams (@scottadamsshow) February 7, 2026

We need to clone this lovely young lady.

There’s a lot of disgraceful Team USA Olympic athletes attacking their own country. Here’s a quick reminder of how true athletes act: “I love representing the U.S. I freakin’ love living there. I love it. I’m so happy I get to represent USA” 🇺🇸

pic.twitter.com/UOvJrZZtpV — Jack (@jackunheard) February 7, 2026

Another responsible young woman!

Terrible question. Great answer. I’m sick of the hate on America. It’s nice to see athletes who are PROUD of representing America. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3SyOUTVURr — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) January 23, 2026

Where is the Olympian spirit?

