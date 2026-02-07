Someone Worse Than Keir Starmer Could Be the Next Prime Minister

There is something worse than Keir Starmer, and that is Shabana Mahmood. Rumors are swirling that Starmer will resign due to low poll numbers, to be replaced by a radical Home Secretary.

Shabana Mahmood is considered a strong contender for becoming Prime Minister of the UK. She has been serving as Home Secretary since 2025 and is seen as a frontrunner due to her performance in the Labour Party, which has been facing challenges in the polls.

As of now, she is ranked fifth in odds to succeed Sir Keir Starmer, indicating significant support within the party. Her recent actions, such as early prisoner releases and her stance on immigration, have drawn attention. She wants a lot more Islamists.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been weakened by a series of U-turns, including scrapping plans to increase income tax at the last budget.

There is talk of open rebellion among Labour MPs following the scandal linking former British Ambassador to the United States Lord Mandelson to financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Hopefully, Britain will choose wisely and dump Labour. I wish the best for them, but it is not looking good.

Shabana Mahmood is a self described “devout Muslim”. She is a likely replacement for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This might be actually worse than Keir Starmer. https://t.co/n4u1w2Uxvn — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) February 7, 2026

Islam isn’t compatible with the West. She’s also friends with Sadiq Khan.

She hates Jews.

Shabana Mahmood is the UK Home Secretary. A Muslim politician who openly celebrated Muslim immigration to Britain while using that platform to attack Israel and demonize Jews in the name of Islam. Apparently, this is what “progress” looks like in the UK.… — Liza Rosen (@LizaRosen0000) February 7, 2026

According to The Scotsman, these are the favorites for Prime Minister in the order of popularity: