DoJ Is Investigating Andrew Cuomo for Lying to Congress

The Department of Justice is investigating Andrew Cuomo, a front runner in the New York City mayoral race.

Republicans have accused him of lying to Congress about decisions he made during the pandemic as governor. The inquiry began about a month ago by the US attorney’s office in Washington.

There is going to be a lot of criticism of Donald Trump over this because he wanted the Department of Justice to end the investigation of mayor Eric Adams, one of his opponents for in the New York City mayoral race.

It Looks Like He Committed the Crime

Supporters of Andrew Cuomo are telling the media anonymously that this is lawfare. They added that the Department of Justice is being weaponized. Ironically, they’re calling our justice system a one-tier justice system after years of lawfare against Republicans, particularly Mr. Trump.

Andrew Cuomo did say things to Congress that appear to be lies. The investigation was opened a month ago by Ed Martin, no longer in the DC attorneys position. It was based on a long standing referral by House Republicans.

The department is now run by Jeanine Pirro who in 2021 excoriated Mr. Cuomo for what she said were criminal acts. She said he had given seniors a death sentence and argued for investigating him for manslaughter and negligent homicide. Mrs. Pirro said he was reckless.

That investigation was renewed this year by Representative James Comer who is the Chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. He said that Mr. Cuomo gave false statements to a subcommittee investigating the coronavirus response.

Mr. Comer argued that Cuomo lied when he denied editing or drafting a New York State health department report on nursing home deaths because of the pandemic. However, he did do exactly that. Sentinel even posted articles about that; he did change it. He erased it from the New York State site and pretended it didn’t happen.

The media is taking the side of Mr. Cuomo and calling it GOP lawfare.

