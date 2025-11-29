President Trump Allegedly Halted All Asylum Claims

CBS News obtained an internal directive from two sources that noted the Trump administration on Friday directed U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officers to pause all asylum decisions in the wake of the shooting of two National Guard soldiers in Washington, D.C..

Asylum officers at USCIS, a branch of the Department of Homeland Security, were instructed to refrain from approving, denying or closing asylum applications received by the agency. That’s according to the notice.

On Thursday, the Trump administration said it would start a review of asylum approvals under the Biden administration, citing the shooting of the two National Guard members, one of whom has died. The man accused of shooting the soldiers, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, is an Afghan national who entered the U.S. in 2021 during former President Joe Biden’s presidency and was granted asylum this spring under the second Trump administration.

