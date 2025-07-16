We Won’t Save America Making Epstein the Priority

Far-left fake news outlet CNN is pushing the angst about the long-dead Epstein. Their latest effort is to point to polls that are probably meant to sway opinion. The CNN propaganda:

Half of Americans say they are dissatisfied with the amount of information the federal government has released about the Jeffrey Epstein case, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS in the days after the Justice Department released a memo saying there is no evidence the convicted sex offender kept a so-called client list or was murdered.

Almost no one is content with the amount the government has shared: Just 3% of Americans say they are satisfied with it. A sizable chunk of the public either says it doesn’t matter to them either way (29%) or that they haven’t heard enough about the case to say (17%).

Are we really going to let ourselves be manipulated by fake media? We all care about the victims, but this is not as important as MAGA influencers and the left make it out to be.

Trafficked migrant children over the past four years are important, wars, the economy, DEI, cutting off children’s genitals, and sending criminals and communists home are important. Keeping Congress next year is important or we will become communists.

People Now Claim Donald Trump Didn’t Create MAGA

If you think the last four years were bad, wait for four more years of it. Alex Jones claims these mistakes in the Epstein case are the “biggest train wreck” he has ever seen. He also claimed he and his following created the MAGA movement. That’s not accurate.

Ronald Reagan used the expression Make America Great Again during his campaign but it wasn’t a movement. It was a political slogan. Donald Trump made it into a movement. A lot of influencers are now saying they created it, and they didn’t.

HUGE NIGHTMARE DEVELOPMENT: Trump doubles down on Epstein cover-up after saying he supported a new DOJ investigation earlier today.. Why is 47 making the worst moves of his tenure in the last 9 years? This is beyond fu@ked up!! pic.twitter.com/RWc6zB9B1N — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) July 16, 2025

If Alex Jones was the MAGA movement, only his followers would have joined. That’s a fact.

I don’t trust reactions that are stirred up artificially.

People are upset about Epstein. I get it, but this is out of control. As far as I am concerned, this needs to be on a back burner. We’re going to lose the prize – saving America.

Reportedly, President Trump will appoint a special counsel to investigate and reveal all information the counsel uncovers. Let that be the end of it.

Make this go away.