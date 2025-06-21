Lawmaker Assassin Claims Walz Wanted Him to Kill Sen. Klobuchar

Alleged assassin Vance Boelter has claimed that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz instructed him to kill Senator Amy Klobuchar in a rambling letter addressed to the FBI, the Minnesota Star Tribune has reported.

Minnesota killer Vance Boelter killed a Democrat assembly speaker and her husband, after wounding a state senator and his wife. His manifesto has been kept from the public, leading to a lot of conjecture.

Now we hear that in a letter to the FBI, Boelter claims Tim Walz asked him to kill Sen. Amy Klobuchar so he could take her seat.

That could be the reason the manifesto was hidden – to limit speculation. Indeed, it sounds like the ravings of a madman.

Insofar as we know, Walz isn’t running for the Senate.

Walz hired Boelter, but beyond that, there isn’t any evidence Walz was close to this assassin. Walz is a weird guy with a noticeable lack of character, but wanting an assassin so he can get a senate seat? It’s not likely.

The letter is reportedly one and a half pages long and “incoherent and hard to read.” In it, Boelter alleges that he had been trained by the U.S. military “off the books,” and that Walz asked him to kill Klobuchar and several others. Sen. Tina Smith, the other Senator from Minnesota, was also named in the letter.

While unable to comment on an open investigation, a spokesperson for the Hennepin County Attorney’s office said, “Due to the seriousness of the allegations it contains, we will state only that we have seen no evidence that the allegations regarding Governor Walz are based in fact.”

We are very glad this lunatic is off the streets for good.

