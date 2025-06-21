LA Dodgers: First, They Lied But That Wasn’t Enough

After lying about turning ICE away from the stadium, the pandering Los Angeles Dodgers are giving $1 million to fund illegal aliens affected “by recent events in the region.” They are doing it in conjunction with the communist mayor Karen Bass. They have never given a dime to the victims of illegal alien criminals, but have no problem aiding and abetting criminal illegal aliens.

ICE was never in the stadium parking lot. The CBP was and they never asked to enter the stadium and had no interest in doing so. They were there briefly to stage after a criminal operation nearby.

The LA Dodgers are not only liars, but they are allied with criminal illegal aliens. What about the victims? Does any Democrat care about the victims at all? What terrible examples they set.

And stop calling them immigrants. Immigrants are foreigners who are vetted and come in the right way, you repugnant frauds.

In partnership with the City of Los Angeles, the Dodgers have committed $1 million toward direct financial assistance for families of immigrants impacted by recent events in the region. Additional community efforts to be announced in the coming days. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 20, 2025

How much financial assistance are you committing to Angel Families? https://t.co/18zpcHlvyq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 20, 2025

Do you remember when the LA Dodgers honored the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, who are radical leftist LGBTs who mock Christians as much as possible?

They backed down after backlash and just let the radicals do a brief ceremony on the field when the stadium was empty. However, They did intend to put it on originally. They are not Sisters and their claims of only wanting to do good deeds is absurd and we all know it.

L.A.’s Major League Baseball is inviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, drag street performance group to accept a “community hero award” on the field of Dodger Stadium at LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16.

This is one of their performance. pic.twitter.com/XvnR9BtAkc — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) May 24, 2023

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email