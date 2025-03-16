Kash Patel to Probe Judge Merchan’s $15 Million Problem

Judge Merchan and his daughter have a $15 million problem. As Judge Merchan oversaw a partisan case, his daughter’s company made millions. Kash Patel plans to follow the money.

Merchan is the judge who helped Alvin Bragg get 34 felonies out of a case constructed out of whole cloth.

“I’m calling for the subpoenas to be issued to Judge Merchan’s daughter’s company, who made 15 plus million dollars from the illicit information pouring out of her father’s courtroom,” Patel said.

“I want to know the bank records, because money doesn’t lie. I want to know how deep it is and how much of it went to the family, and how much of it is going to the family after this false conviction.

“And then we need to investigate the FEC actual violations that this judge and his family conducted, because he should never have been overseeing this trial to begin with, because of the illicit campaign money that was flowing through there. And the unconstitutional due process violations are only the beginning.

“So America is calling for accountability of our judicial system. Congress is the only lever that has it and I’m hoping for one or two brave members of Congress that I’m talking to will issue those subpoenas.”

