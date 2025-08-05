Stephen Miller Scorched the Perpetrators Behind Russiagate

Stephen Miller keelhauled the perpetrators of the bloodless coup against President Trump. And it was a coup. We have the smoking gun.

“The Russia collusion hoax against President Trump remains the single greatest hoax and the greatest assault on our democracy in the history of this country,” said Miller. “There’s no comparison. There’s no parallel to anything else. It was a coup, and I’m using that term literally.

“It was a coup to overthrow a democratically elected government, a coup carried out by the intelligence apparatus of this country, by the deep state, by Hillary Clinton and the Democrat Party.

“The new information that has been revealed by the Director of National Intelligence and by the FBI eliminates any scintilla of doubt about the intention, the premeditation, the planning and orchestration of this conspiracy.

“It meets all of the criminal elements of a seditious conspiracy against the United States. It meets the criminal elements of an insurrection. It meets the criminal elements of a conspiracy against the government and the criminal elements of a conspiracy to deprive citizens of their civil rights under color of law, one egregious felony after another, and because it is a conspiracy, as demonstrated by the forethought of realizing and documenting that they understood that this was fake from the beginning, meeting the mens reus standard in law, because of that, because it is a conspiracy, every single individual actor is now part of that conspiracy.

“So that includes Brennan and Clapper and Comey and Hillary and Schiff and everybody else who knowingly and willfully perpetrated this plot, this coup, this conspiracy.

“This scheme against President Trump and the government of the United States, and now is the time and the hour and the moment for accountability, so that we can reclaim this democracy, Maria.”

President Trump deserves our support even through times when he is wrong just for what he has gone through to save this country, our Republic. No one else will do it, and we have nowhere else to go. We won’t always like what he does or says. Suck it up.

This is a good summary to get you caught up:

Chuck Grassley has made life difficult, sabotaging his ability to get his nominees, but he has also released documents with strong descriptions exposing the coup.

He wrote on his congressional page today that 69% of Americans are paying attention, including Democrats.

Sixty-nine percent of recently-polled voters are pushing for accountability in light of new reports made public by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) showing the FBI botched the Clinton investigation and turned a blind eye to evidence that Clinton’s campaign planned to falsely tie President Trump to Russia.

At Grassley’s request, the Department of Justice and Intelligence Community recently declassified two documents containing new details on the Clinton investigation and Russiagate scandal, which Grassley subsequently made public:

The Clinton Annex exposes the FBI’s failure to fully investigate Clinton’s use of a private email server and mishandling of highly classified information during her time as Secretary of State. The Durham Annex shows the FBI had intelligence that Clinton and her presidential campaign advisors worked to generate the fake narrative that then-presidential candidate Donald Trump was colluding with Russia, in an attempt to “distract people from her own missing emails.” Once again, the FBI failed to fully investigate this evidence and ultimately used the discredited Steele Dossier to investigate Trump.



The manipulation of the media and the American people continues: