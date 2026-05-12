South Carolina Rushes Bill to Redraw District Map, Aged Jim Clyburn Could Lose His Seat

A South Carolina legislative subcommittee advanced a bill to redraw the state’s congressional map. They are rushing to eliminate District 6, which would eliminate 85-year-old Jim Clyburn. We do need term limits.

The proposed map, drawn by a Republican strategist, aims to create a 7-0 Republican advantage in the state’s congressional delegation. Lawmakers are also considering moving the congressional primary date to August, a change that could cost the state over $2 million.

Protesters and community members strongly opposed the redistricting plan during the subcommittee hearing. They chanted and ranted after a subcommittee voted to advance the bill.

President Trump said in a Truth Social post that he is watching redistricting efforts in South Carolina. He called for South Carolina Republicans to “be bold and courageous” on redistricting. “Move the U.S. House primaries to August and leave the rest on the same schedule,” Trump posted. “GET IT DONE!”

pic.twitter.com/PO5K79LDgW 🚨 JUST IN: South Carolina’s redrawn congressional map is being fast-tracked for full passage after advancing in a House subcommittee. The proposal could eliminate Jim Clyburn’s district and create a 7-0 Republican congressional map. Republicans are… — Stephen Gardner (@StephenGardnerX) May 12, 2026

Missouri

Missouri is in court.

Missouri was the second Republican state after Texas to heed Trump’s call last year to redraw congressional districts to help the GOP win additional seats in the midterms.

Opponents argued Tuesday that the gerrymandered districts violated a state compactness requirement and should have been suspended last December when activists submitted more than 300,000 petition signatures seeking a public referendum.

The state Supreme Court made no immediate ruling.

Alabama

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday set the stage for Alabama to eliminate one of two largely black congressional districts before this year’s midterm elections, creating an opening for Republicans to gain an additional U.S. House seat in a partisan battle for control of the closely divided chamber.

The decision follows a Supreme Court ruling in April that struck down a majority-black U.S. House district in Louisiana as an unconstitutional racial gerrymander, significantly weakening a provision of the federal Voting Rights Act.

Alabama officials had pointed to the Louisiana case as a reason for the Supreme Court to end a judicial order to use a court-imposed House map until after the 2030 census. The high court on Monday overturned that order and directed a lower court to reconsider the case in light of the Louisiana decision.

They could be down to one district where blacks are the majority.

🚨 Scott Jennings just mic dropped furious leftists on CNN. “I hate to ruin your morning, but it’s going to be R+10 or R+11 seats.” Virginia case, Louisiana, Tennessee, South Carolina — the map, money and candidates all look strong for Republicans.

pic.twitter.com/a69JuZjgkK — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) May 10, 2026

Racist gerrymandering is over. It is an advantage for Republicans, and these are seats they should have had long ago. Democrats are also disadvantaged because they have almost completely gerrymandered Republicans out of blue states.