Some European nations might finally help us secure the Strait of Hormuz. There is no action yet, just another document following Mark Rutte’s meeting with President Trump on Wednesday. But there is hope.

According to Reuters, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has briefed some capitals that U.S. President Donald Trump wants concrete commitments within the next few days for help securing the Strait of Hormuz, two European diplomats told Reuters on Thursday. This followed yesterday’s tense meeting between them in the Oval Office.

One diplomat said they were frustrated that he hadn’t consulted them before.

“NATO as such would not play a role in the war against Iran, but allies want to be helpful in seeking longer-term solutions for Hormuz. With negotiations ongoing with Iran, this could be helpful,” the diplomat said.

We’ll keep that in mind when they start their endless wars or need help in the Falklands or Kosovo, for example. That Ukraine war is one of their endless wars.

Fifteen nations, including the UK, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, and Canada, just signed a document welcoming the Iran ceasefire. They promise to contribute to securing the Strait of Hormuz but offer zero specifics on ships, troops, or action.

They keep saying that.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, alongside our international partners, the UK will work to ensure a return to freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte praised Trump for destroying Iran’s nuclear ambitions and ballistic missile programs. He pointed to a planning meeting with 34 countries’ military leaders to keep the Strait open going forward.

“Let’s not forget Keir Starmer, the British Prime Minister, who is bringing together now a coalition of over 30 countries, even over 40, but 34 participated yesterday in a planning meeting with military leaders to make sure that free sea lanes, being able to use the Strait of Hormuz going forward, would be possible.”

Oh yeah, he’s great. He arrived in Saudi Arabia for his tour of the Gulf this week, claiming he worked on the ceasefire when in fact, he did nothing but hamper the US.

They signed a document, and we have a memo in the file, or is it in the circulating file?

Let’s see some teeth in this pledge.

President Trump calls them a “paper tiger” with whom we have a one-way relationship. It also costs us plenty.