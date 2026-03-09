Left-Wing Archbishop of Chicago Condemns Patriotic War Videos

While the war with Iran is vastly unpopular, we should keep in mind that we do want to win. It is also clear that Iran’s lunatic leaders are serious when they say they will destroy Israel and then the United States, or do so at the same time. However, as the Trump administration attempts to defang the Iranian terror regime during Operation Epic Fury, left-wing Archbishop Blase Cupich of Chicago is questioning Americans’ morality.

In a statement titled “A Call to Conscience,” Cupich blasted the official White House X account for a viral video that celebrates American military might.

The video, captioned “JUSTICE THE AMERICAN WAY,” features Hollywood action stars and footage of U.S. and Israeli missiles hitting their targets in Iran.

Cupich called it “horrifying” and “sickening”; I thought it was very well done. The archbishop is afraid that it trivializes suffering and desensitizes us to violence and the cost of war. Cupich said the trend risks eroding a nation’s moral compass.

Cupich’s Failings

He is a religious person, so I’m not surprised that he said this. What does bother me is his indifference to the terrorism against Americans. “Death to America” means nothing to him. When he talks about the fear of terrorism, he always accompanies it with gun control and alleged gun violence as if the weapon were committing the crimes.

Also, he has been quick to criticize ICE. He claims priests were stopped because of the color of their skin. I don’t believe him. Many of the ICE agents are minorities themselves. I think people are feeding him nonsense.

When he addresses Hiroshima, he considers it only from the Japanese perspective.

He took issue with the conference of bishops for criticizing Joe Biden for his radical stance on abortion. Cupich wasn’t concerned about the killing of babies until the moment of birth. The Chicago archbishop was concerned with the criticism of Joe Biden. He even gave radical abortion lover Dick Durbin a lifetime achievement award.

I can honestly say that I couldn’t care less what this man says, and as a Catholic, I don’t care what any of these heathens say. We have been desensitized to the dangers we face.

The actors and studios said they did not okay the use of their images. They’re afraid they’ll be canceled. The videos counter the threats coming from Iran and are meant to be patriotic:

JUSTICE THE AMERICAN WAY. 🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/0502N6a3rL — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 6, 2026