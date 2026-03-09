Pagan Candidate James Talarico Is Fringe Even for the Fringe

Texas Senate candidate James Talarico, whose face is meant for a coloring book, was asked what he loves that isn’t family or friends. He said he loves trans children, and went on to say they have to advocate for their humanity, and they shouldn’t have to. Pastor Talarico has their vote.

He is a nutter. People aren’t abusing trans children’s humanity except maybe their parents or guardians when they cut off their genitals.

I am at a COMPLETE loss for words…. HOST: “Something that you love that’s not family or friends?” TALARICO: “Trans children.” This is the Democrat’s candidate for Texas Senate. pic.twitter.com/X5t3KgbcpL — Jack (@jackunheard) March 9, 2026

More of Psycho James Talarico:

God is nonbinary, neither male nor female. How would he know that, may I ask? Does he mean God is like a frog? I’m not sure. He also claims Jesus Christ was a “radical feminist,” white men are the “greatest” terror threat, and there are “six” biological sexes. And my all-time favorite, the border should be a “front porch” with a big welcome mat outside.

This is also a favorite: Atheists are “more Christ-like” than Christians. I’d like to see the polls on that.

Democrats have reached a new low with this candidate. They will let anyone run.