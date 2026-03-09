Federal Government Alert: Sleeper Cells Could Be Receiving Transmissions

The U.S. has intercepted encrypted communications believed to have originated in Iran that may serve as “an operational trigger” for “sleeper assets” outside the country. This is according to a federal government alert sent to law enforcement agencies.

The alert cites “preliminary signals analysis” of a transmission “likely of Iranian origin” that was relayed across multiple countries shortly after the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, was killed in a U.S.-Israeli attack on Feb. 28.

The intercepted transmission was encoded and appeared to be destined for “clandestine recipients” who possess the encryption key. It is the kind of message intended to impart instructions to “covert operatives or sleeper assets” without the use of the internet or cellular networks.

It could be alerting sleeper cells.

The sudden appearance of these messages suggests sleeper cells.

Currently, there is “no operational threat tied to a specific location.” However, law enforcement agencies are told to increase their monitoring of suspicious radio-frequency activity.

The sin here is that all these terrorists were allowed, even welcomed, into the country.